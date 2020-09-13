The Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper is committed to bringing accurate and timely information and useful resources through the print and digital platforms.
"The Voice of Recovery, Celebrating Connections," virtual town hall will be held 10 a.m. Sept. 19 via Facebook and Zoom.
Moderated by Gina Fears, assistant director of recovery and community services for Public Advocates in Community Re-entry Inc., panelists will discuss the role of community in assisting Hoosiers in re-entry and recovery.
Panelists include Vop Osili, president of the City-County Council, Brandon George, executive director of Indiana Addictions Issues Coalition, state Rep. Robin Shackleford, Dr. Brad Ray, director of the Center for Behavioral Health and Justice at Wayne State University, and Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement.
The town hall can be accessed on Facebook at the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper page, or by clicking here to access the Zoom feed.
