Indianapolis opened an application for rent assistance on July 13. Three days later, more than 10,000 people applied for help, and the city is now operating a waitlist until it can process those applications.
The website, indyrent.org, gives a notice that the application process is temporarily suspended, but renters can still enter contact information to receive notifications when applications open again.
Processing is expected to last through next week.
• Related: Black renters have some of the heaviest burdens in Marion County
“We are proud that Indianapolis is offering one of the most generous municipal-based rental assistance programs in the country,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement. “And we are thankful to the many community organizations that helped connect residents to the program, increasing the flow of assistance to those who need it most.”
The rent assistance program is funded by $15 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds and a grant from Lilly Endowment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.