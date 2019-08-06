Congressman André Carson will host the 10th annual Central Indiana Job Fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 8 at Ivy Tech Culinary and Conference Center, 2820 N. Meridian St. The event is open to Ivy Tech students, alumni and the general public.
There were 122 employers set to attend as of Aug. 5. Last year there were more than 150 employers and 500 job seekers. This year’s employers include 84 Lumber Company, Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis, Indianapolis Housing Agency and Lowe’s. Visit ivytech.edu to see the complete list of employers.
In a statement to the Recorder, Carson said he’s thankful that the unemployment rate is lower now than it was when the job fair started in 2010, but he noted there are still plenty of people who are unemployed, underemployed or looking to change careers.
“For a decade now, it has truly been an honor to put on this helpful event that connects qualified job seekers with some of the top employers in our region,” he said. “… With around 130 employers planning to be at this year’s event, folks are sure to find a wide array of great opportunities to give their careers a boost.”
The unemployment rate in Indianapolis in 2010 was about 10%, but the latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show unemployment at 3.1%.
