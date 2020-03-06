The first positive case of COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus, was confirmed in Marion County on March 6.
The Indiana State Department of Health made the announcement at a press conference with Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The male patient has been in quarantine since arriving in Indianapolis from a trip to Boston, and the risk to the public is low, health department Commissioner Kris Box said.
The patient is “presumptive positive,” meaning the patient tested positive at the health department laboratories, and the samples will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
The patient first went to Community Hospital North, but officials said he was carefully transported and there is no risk to other patients.
“This morning’s swift response from our state and local health experts was the result of preparation and collaboration,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement. “I want to thank Governor Eric Holcomb for the leadership shown in today’s public health emergency declaration, and Indianapolis remains committed to assisting our federal, state, and Marion County partners as we monitor this situation.”
Officials say the best thing to do to keep the virus from spreading is to take basic hygiene steps such as washing your hands and covering coughs and sneezes.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. If you experience these symptoms, officials recommend calling a hospital or the health department instead of going to a hospital immediately, since that would increase the likelihood of spreading the virus.
