State makes changes to SNAP benefits
Indiana families with children who receive free or reduced lunch at school can get extra benefits from the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Those who already receive SNAP benefits will automatically get the extra money on their EBT card. Those who don’t receive SNAP benefits but have children who qualify for free or reduced lunch will get an EBT card in the mail with benefits already included.
The extra benefits will last for the duration of the public health emergency.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration also announced a permanent service for elderly Hoosiers or those in high-risk categories to use their SNAP benefits for grocery delivery. That will begin in mid-May.
Indiana Humanities helping nonprofits
Indiana Humanities will administer funding totaling over $500,000, provided from the National Endowment for the Humanities through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Nonprofit organizations that provide public humanities programming can apply for funding relief with grants ranging from $5,000 to $15,000, depending on the organization’s budget. The funds can be used only for general operating support.
“Humanities organizations are vital cultural organizations at the heart of our communities,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities. “We are grateful to the U.S. Congress and the National Endowment for the Humanities for providing us with this opportunity to support these essential community anchors or institutions during this time of need. Our goal is to get these funds out across the state quickly and equitably, just as intended.”
A webinar with additional information will be available on April 29. For more information and to register for the webinar, visit www.IndianaHumanities.org/CARES. Questions can be sent to George Hanlin, director of grants, at ghanlin@indianahumanities.org.
The deadline for the Indiana Humanities CARES Grant application is May 8, and recipients will be notified on May 22.
Schools get $1.5 million for e-learning
The Indianapolis E-Learning Fund sent $1.5 million to Marion County districts and charter schools to address gaps in devices and internet access for at-home education.
Funds will be allocated to districts and schools based on the size of their student population and state data showing how many students qualify for free and reduced lunch.
Allocations will be distributed to districts directly. Charter school allocations will be administered by The Mind Trust.
County educators who completed a survey said more than 25% of students don’t have access to the high-speed internet necessary to do e-learning.
Many students also don’t have laptops, tablets or mobile hotspots.
Indianapolis Public Schools had shipped 750 mobile hotspots and 3,400 Chromebooks to students as of April 24.
Central Indiana Senior Fund awards nine grants
The Central Indiana Senior Fund, a fund of Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF), approved nine grants totaling $394,000 to support organizations serving senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We reached out to organizations to determine how we could best help them during this health crisis,” said James Leich, advisory board chair of the Central Indiana Senior Fund. “The fund is -- and always will be -- committed to ensuring seniors have access to food, necessary transportation and contact from someone who cares.”
Among the recipients are Johnson County Senior Services, Meals on Wheels, Morgan County Connect and Westminster Neighborhood Services.
Along with grantmaking, the Central Indiana Senior Fund is supporting and leading endeavors to identify the needs of the aging population in Central Indiana. The fund is partnered with The Polis Center at IUPUI to develop a State of Aging in Central Indiana report.
New food pantry
Faith, Hope and Love Community will open a food pantry at the former Starbucks drive-thru at 82nd and Craig streets.
The target date to open the food pantry is May 9. It will include healthy food options and personal hygiene products.
Faith, Hope and Love Community is asking for help raising money and getting specific items for the food pantry.
Items include six stainless steel shelving units (four with wheels), a large refrigerator, a large deep freezer, six six-foot tables, eight folding chairs and six rubber floor mats, along with cleaning supplies, volunteers and masks and gloves.
Cash donations can be made online.
