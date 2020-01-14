Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus (IBLC) outlined the group’s 2020 legislative agenda, which includes contracting goals for women- and minority-owned enterprises in education, testing school drinking water for lead and reducing the price of insulin.
“The issues that the IBLC will focus on for the 2020 legislative session have impacted the lives of Indiana’s minority communities for decades,” IBLC chair and state Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) said in a press release, “and we want the people in our communities to know that our caucus members will continue to be their advocates and voices in the Indiana General Assembly.”
The IBLC is also supporting a bill that would require officers to issue a summons for a person to appear before the court if that person has committed certain misdemeanors in the presence of a law enforcement official.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.