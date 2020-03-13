Dave & Buster’s is opening a second Indiana location in Greenwood and will hire more than 230 people.
Jobs include managers, servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more. Those who are interested are encouraged to complete an online application.
The new 34,450-square-foot location is scheduled to open April 27.
