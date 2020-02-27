Community members are invited to celebrate Black History Month with city and community leaders 1-4:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at Municipal Gardens, 1831 Lafayette Road.
The event — Black History Month: Past, Present, and Beyond — is being organized by grassroots violence prevention organizations in partnership with the city’s Community Violence Reduction Team.
Shonna Majors, the city's director of community violence reduction, will be there with Mayor Joe Hogsett.
Local youth will perform songs, dances and spoken word pieces. Attendees will also get lessons on Black history in Indianapolis and what the city's Black culture looks like today.
