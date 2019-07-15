Dee Thornton, a Carmel resident who won the Democratic primary in 2018 for the state’s 5th Congressional District, is set to announce on July 15 that she will seek the same nomination for the 2020 election. Republican Rep. Susan Brooks announced she will not run for reelection.
Thornton will kick off her campaign at an invite-only rally. When she ran for the seat in 2018, Thornton emerged from a field of five Democrats in the primaries and won 53% of the vote. She went on to lose to Brooks, then a three-term incumbent. Thornton garnered 43.2% of the vote in the general election, which represented the best showing for a Democrat since the district was drawn in 2002.
According to a campaign press release, Thornton will run on improving health care, the environment and infrastructure in rural areas.
The 5th District includes the north side of Marion County, Madison, Hamilton, Grant and Tipton counties, as well as parts of Howard, Boone and Blackford counties.
