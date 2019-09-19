The Julian Center and Domestic Violence Network (DVN) announced new texting and online referral services for teens and young adults experiencing dating violence, sexual violence and stalking.
Teens and young adults between 13 and 24 years old can text 463-201-2792 — or visit projectavery.net — to get connected with a trained advocate, who can help by setting up an appointment or referring the person to other resources. Anyone else who knows someone in a potentially dangerous situation can also use these resources, and an advocate will advise on how to help.
These are not emergency services. If you are in an emergency, you should call 911.
“We talk a lot about meeting the folks that we serve where they are, and this is one way we can do that,” said Catherine O’Connor, president and CEO of The Julian Center. “This is the way people are more comfortable communicating, and we want to make sure we’re meeting them.”
The texting line and online referral are part of Project Avery, a program funded in 2017 by a $741,662 grant awarded to The Julian Center from the U.S. Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women.
Offering people the option to simply text a number or visit a website makes it more convenient to get help, but O’Connor said it also offers privacy.
“The nature of sexual and domestic violence is the notion of power and control over the other person involved in the relationship,” she said.
Abusers often try to isolate victims so the victims feel as if they don’t have anyone they can go to for help. O’Connor added that even if a victim has someone they trust, it can be intimidating to have that conversation.
For those who know someone in a potentially dangerous situation, O’Connor said the most important thing is to believe victims, who often say that is one of the biggest challenges when it comes to getting help.
Contact staff writer Tyler Fenwick at 317-762-7853. Follow him on Twitter @Ty_Fenwick.
SIGNS OF DATING VIOLENCE
A list of signs for dating violence is at projectavery.net. These are just some of those signs. Visit the website for the full list.
Verbal violence — harassing you; threatening to harm you, themselves, people close to you or even pets.
Emotional violence — making you feel bad about yourself; isolating you from family and friends.
Physical violence — kicking, hitting, slapping, etc.; injuring you where it won’t be visible to others.
Digital violence — using technology to monitor or bully you; demanding access to digital accounts.
Sexual violence — touching you without permission; sabotaging contraception and STD protection.
Post-separation violence — not accepting the end of a relationship; showing up places they know you’ll be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.