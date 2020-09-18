Satchuel Cole, known for years as a local social justice activist, apologized in a Facebook post for lying about being Black.
Cole, who uses they/them pronouns, was associated with Indy SURJ and Indy10 Black Lives Matter. They were a frequent leader at protests for racial justice, as well as LGBTQ+ and women's rights.
"I have taken up space as a Black person while knowing I am white," they wrote Sept. 17. "I have used Blackness when it was not mine to use. I have asked for support and energy as a Black person."
Cole's apology followed an expose about their family published on BlackIndyLIVE.com.
Cole was born Jennifer Lynn Benton and changed their name in 2010.
Cole became one of a growing number of white women who lied about being Black. Jessica Krug, as associate professor at George Washington University, wrote a blog post about pretending to be Black for years. Then there was Rachel Dolezal, who stepped down from her post at Spokane's NAACP in 2015 after claiming to be Black.
