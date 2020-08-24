(Indianapolis – August 19, 2020) - J2 Medical Supply, one of the nation's largest manufacturers and distributors of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), is partnering with two of Indiana's most influential advocates for education, diversity, and entrepreneurship to help educators and the underserved during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At 125-years-old, the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper is one of the nation’s oldest and most respected Black newspapers in the country. InnoPower is a regional conference leader that recognizes minorities across sectors. The two entities joined forces with J2 Medical Supply to equip some of the community’s most vulnerable residents.
“As we continue to work to create opportunities for minority businesses and professionals across our city, state, and other parts of the world, it’s exciting to provide resources that will impact our community for the better. I am incredibly excited to partner with the Recorder and my fellow entrepreneur and former teammate on this endeavor,” said Emil Ekiyor, founder of InnoPwer and former NFL player.
J2 Medical Supply is an FDA-approved provider of high-quality, cost-effective personal protective equipment (PPE) solutions. J2 is based in California, with additional offices in Indiana and other surrounding states. Roland Williams, a retired NFL player, is co-founder and president of J2 Medical Supply.
"Emil's long-term commitment to the Indianapolis community was the impetus of my commitment to the business, entrepreneurial, and philanthropic support to the region. Like many communities across the nation, Indianapolis is a community in dire need of a consistent, reliable PPE. J2 Medical Supply is ready to serve,” said Williams.
The trio is donating the masks to Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) and Community Learning Sites sponsored by The Mind Trust. IPS is the state’s largest public school district. The Mind Trust, an education non-profit, recently invested $200,000 to area churches and organizations to create Community Learning Sites, which are safe. These no-cost facilities provide eLearning support and other enrichment activities to students. Both IPS and the Community Learning Sites serve vulnerable populations whose families have limited resources.
“As we work to overcome the economic, academic, and health challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, now, more than ever, collaboration is needed to ensure the greatest impact for the community,” said Robert Shegog, President and CEO of The Recorder. “Joining forces with J2 Medical Supply and InnoPower was necessary toward ensuring local residents – especially those who are often marginalized – have access to safe resources.”
“Indianapolis Public Schools is extremely grateful for the generosity of the Indianapolis Recorder, InnoPower, and Roland Williams,” said IPS superintendent Aleesia Johnson. “The gift of these masks will continue to keep our students, families, and staff safe as we do our part and Mask Up to make a change in our community.”
The Mind Trust agrees.
"We are overwhelmed by the generosity of Roland Williams, J2 Medical Supply, the Indianapolis Recorder, and InnoPower," said Brandon Brown, CEO of The Mind Trust. "These masks will be put to good use by the hundreds of Indianapolis students who will attend one of 11 Community Learning Sites across our city. This incredible donation will undoubtedly help keep our kids and community safe as we collectively navigate the challenges presented by COVID-19," stated Brandon Brown, CEO of The Mind Trust.
In addition to the donation of PPE, Williams will share his expertise on entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and personal growth during the 2nd Annual InnoPower Minority Business Conferenceon August 29. The virtual conference is to acknowledge and provide support for individuals of color and other business groups interested in economic and entrepreneurial growth. The Recorder Media Group, home of the Indianapolis Recorder and Indiana Minority Business Magazine, sponsors this conference.
