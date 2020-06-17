New surveillance footage shows the moments shortly before Dreasjon Reed was shot and killed by an Indianapolis police officer.
The video, obtained by WRTV, shows Reed park the car he was driving behind a building near the intersection of 62nd Street and Michigan Road. He exits the vehicle and appears to be holding a shirt in his left hand and two cell phones in his right hand.
He quickly leaves the view of the camera while running. IMPD officer Dejoure Mercer is seen close behind, also running. IMPD recently announced Mercer is the officer who fatally shot Reed on May 6.
IMPD has said Reed had a gun and fired first at Mercer.
Fatima Johnson, whose law office is representing the family, told WRTV in an interview that the video is consistent with their belief that Reed did not shoot at Mercer.
“He did not have the capacity to fire a gun at officer Mercer because his hands were occupied, and he was running,” she said.
The new footage comes a day after Reed’s family filed a lawsuit against the city, along with IMPD’s chief, assistant chief and two officers.
