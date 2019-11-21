This year, the 15th annual Champions of Diversity Awards Dinner will continue its tradition of honoring individuals and organizations that prioritize diversity and inclusion — of all Hoosiers.
These honorees don’t just say diversity is important; they are intentional about making it happen, and they believe diversity isn’t complete without ensuring people are included in all aspects of an organization. Accomplishing these goals isn’t easy in a world where people of different backgrounds share the same space as we somehow seem to be growing more distant and isolated.
“Despite the divisiveness that exists in this country, there are still countless people who are doing their part to make a positive impact in the lives of others,” said Robert Shegog, president and COO of the Indiana Minority Business Magazine. “Our Champions of Diversity honorees represent a vast array of backgrounds and industries, yet all of their efforts contribute to transformative change. I am incredibly proud IMBM will publicly recognize such deserving individuals.”
The 15th annual Champions of Diversity Awards Dinner is 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Marriott Downtown, 350 W. Maryland St. Tickets start at $100 at eventbrite.com.
The free Champions of Diversity Honorees Celebration, featuring The Unit Band, will begin at 8:30 p.m.
Listed below are the honorees, including individuals and organizations. The name accompanying an organization is the person who will accept the award.
Special award recipients
Winnie Bulaya
Martin Luther King Jr. Award
Refugee Welcome Baskets, founder
Elizabeth Henry and
Laurie Ann Henry,
William G. Mays Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award
McDonald’s, owner and
McDonald’s, director of operations
Rupal Thanawala
Rosa Parks Trailblazer Award
Tenthpin Management Consultants, partner
Asian American Alliance Inc., president
Dr. Eugene White
Lifetime Education Advocate Award
Martin University, president emeritus
Individuals honored
Candy King
Roche Diagnostics, director of strategic project – diversity and inclusion
Mario Rodriguez
Indianapolis Airport Authority, executive director and CEO
Mariama Shaheed
Global Prep Academy, founder, principal
and CEO
Jeffrey A. Harrison
Citizens Energy Group, president and CEO
Vernon A. Williams
IUPUI, communications and community engagement strategist
Ashley Jordan
Evansville African American Museum, executive director
Tony Mason
Indianapolis Urban League, president
and CEO
Tavonna Harris Askew
Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County, chief of staff and general counsel
Organizations
Bloom Project Inc.
Arnetta Scruggs, founder and executive director
Indiana Donor Network
Kellie Hanner, president and CEO
Special Olympics Indiana
Jeff Mohler, president and CEO
