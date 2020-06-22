Mayor Joe Hogsett announced details of an independent review of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's response to protesters in late May and early June.
A Response Review Committee will include Deborah Daniels, partner at Krieg DeVault LLP and former U.S. Attorney and U.S. Assistant Attorney General; Myra Selby, partner at Ice Miller LLP and former associate justice of the Indiana Supreme Court; and Sean Huddleston, president of Martin University.
The committee will evaluate if officers adhered to department policies and will provide recommendations for policy changes.
The mayor's office plans to publish the report by the end of the year.
