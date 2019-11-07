Marion County voters elected Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat, to his second term Nov. 5 and gave Democrats a stronger majority on the Indianapolis City-Council Council.
Hogsett faced challenger Jim Merritt, a Republican state senator who pushed Hogsett hardest on public safety. The race took a turn after the first debate in late August, when Merritt said his campaign would develop a Black agenda and Hogsett said his would not. Merritt did develop a Black agenda, and there was a debate focused on issues affecting the Black community. Still, Indy Politics polls showed Hogsett’s support has remained high among African Americans.
In the city-council, Democrats flipped at least six seats from Republicans, including District 15, where Democratic challenger Jessica McCormick beat Republican incumbent Andy Harris by 43 votes.
In Lawrence, the mayoral race between Republican incumbent Steve Collier and Democratic challenger Jamar Cobb-Dennard was also too close to call on election night, but Collier finished with about 200 more votes.
Note: ✓ = Winner; D = Democrat; R = Republican; I = Independent; L = Libertarian; G = Green Party; * = Incumbent
MAYOR OF INDIANAPOLIS
Joe Hogsett (D)* — 71.5% ✓
Jim Merritt (R) — 26.8%
Douglas McNaughton (L) — 1.5%
MAYOR OF LAWRENCE
Steve Collier (R)* — 51% ✓
Jamar Cobb-Dennard (D) — 49%
CITY-COUNTY COUNCIL
DISTRICT 1
Leroy Robinson (D)* — 72.4% ✓
Richard Anderson (R) — 27.6%
DISTRICT 2
Keith Potts (D) — 61.7% ✓
Colleen Fanning (R)* — 38.3%
DISTRICT 3
Dan Boots (D) — 64.1% ✓
Dan Jones (R) — 35.9%
DISTRICT 4
Ethan Evans (D) — 52.2% ✓
Mike McQuillen (R)* — 47.8%
DISTRICT 5
Alison Brown (D) — 54.9% ✓
Adam Cox (R) — 45.1%
DISTRICT 6
Cristina Carlino (D) — 52.2%
Janice McHenry (R)* — 47.8%
DISTRICT 7
John Barth (D) — 87.2% ✓
Stu Rhodes (R) — 12.8%
DISTRICT 8
Monroe Gray Jr. (D)* — 85.1% ✓
Patrick Midla (R) — 14.9%
DISTRICT 9
William Oliver (D)* — 100% ✓
DISTRICT 10
Maggie Lewis (D)* — 86.4% ✓
Clancy Arnold (R) — 13.6%
DISTRICT 11
Vop Osili (D)* — 89% ✓
Evan Shearin (R) — 11%
DISTRICT 12
Blake Johnson (D)* — 72.5% ✓
Jerry Mahshie (R) — 24%
Justin Harter (L) — 3.5%
DISTRICT 13
Keith Graves (D)* — 88.4% ✓
Jay Thompson (R) — 11.6%
DISTRICT 14
La Keisha Jackson (D)* — 67.4% ✓
Derris Ross (I) — 22.5%
Karl Henry (R) — 10.1%
DISTRICT 15
Jessica McCormick (D) — 50.5% ✓
Andy Harris (R)* — 49.5%
DISTRICT 16
Kristin Jones (D) — 52.8% ✓
Laura Giffel (R) — 44.9%
Mike Smith (G) — 2.3%
DISTRICT 17
Zach Adamson (D)* — 79.2% ✓
Tom Sutton (R) — 10.8%
Antonio Lipscomb (I) — 8.4%
Paul Copeland (L) — 1.5%
DISTRICT 18
Michael-Paul Hart (R) — 53% ✓
Duane Ingram (D) — 47%
DISTRICT 19
David Ray (D)* — 59.1% ✓
Tony Mendez (R) — 40.9%
DISTRICT 20
Jason Holiday (R)* — 53.5% ✓
Phil Webster (D) — 46.5%
DISTRICT 21
Frank Mascari (D)* — 62.7% ✓
Tyler Richardson (R) — 37.3%
DISTRICT 22
Jared Evans (D)* — 58.4% ✓
Jason Richey (R) — 41.6%
DISTRICT 23
Paul Annee (R) — 60.4% ✓
Beverly McDermott-Piazza (D) — 39.6%
DISTRICT 24
Michael Dilk (R) — 54.7% ✓
Ben Brown (D) — 45.3%
DISTRICT 25
Brian Mowery (R)* — 63.4% ✓
Justin Braun (D) — 36.6%
Contact staff writer Tyler Fenwick at 317-762-7853. Follow him on Twitter @Ty_Fenwick.
