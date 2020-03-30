IndyGo announced a series of safety changes as it continues offering service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Riders will be required to board through the vehicle’s rear entrance. Accommodations for riders in need of the wheelchair-accessible ramp will continue to be made at the front door.
• All transit fares will be suspended, eliminating the need for interaction at the farebox.
• The retail desk at the Carson Transit Center will be closed while fare collection is suspended.
• IndyGo will operate on a Saturday schedule six days of the week (Monday through Saturday). Sunday service will remain as scheduled.
• Open Door will limit capacity to one rider per row of the vehicle.
The changes are in effect until further notice. Visit the IndyGo website to stay up to the date with other changes.
