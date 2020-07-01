The Indianapolis Ministerium – an organization of pastors working with children and widows– and the AfricaLogical Institute have partnered to host a “Power parade” at the Urban League July 5.
The parade, led by City County Council President Vop Osili, will begin at 2 p.m. and will make its way past the Statehouse and the City County building to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, as well as other Black Americans who have been killed in recent years.
With community partners, including Indianapolis Recorder, Faith in Indiana, The Children’s Policy and Law Initiative and the Indiana Coalition for Youth Justice, the organizers hope to give young Hoosiers the chance to express themselves in a “safe and powerful way.”
Register for the event at listentoourfuture.com
