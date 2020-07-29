Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) administration will recommend to the IPS Board of School Commissioners to begin the 2020-21 school year remotely.
Students and staff were set to return to the classroom August 17, and commissioners will hear recommendation and vote on it during the Board Action Session on July 30.
If the recommendation is approved, IPS students will continue e-learning until at least October, in hopes that COVID-19 cases in Marion County will have decreased by that time.
In a press conference earlier this month, IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said school administration were flexible with reopening plans, and said she didn’t want to have a “blanket response that we would put into place.”
The district plans to create “learning hubs” as a supplement for remote learning for select students, such as students who may need extra academic help. The space in these hubs will be limited to accommodate social distancing guidelines.
This story is ongoing, and will be updated when more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.