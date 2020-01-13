500 Festival looking for volunteers
Volunteer registration is now open for the 2020 500 Festival. The nonprofit is looking for 3,500 volunteers to help run events and programs from February through May.
There are over 100 volunteer jobs that an individual can be assigned to, including snack and beverage distribution, ushering at the IPL 500 Festival Parade and hosting fourth grade class study trips at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Volunteers can also work with the 500 Festival throughout the year, according to 500 Festival president and CEO Bob Bryant.
“Our thousands of volunteers help us deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for each participant, from fourth graders to OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon finishers,” Bryant said.
Festival volunteers will receive an invitation to the 500 Festival’s Volunteer Appreciation Day on May 16, two tickets to the 2020 Indy 500 race qualifications and special access to 500 Festival programs and events, among other perks.
For more information on volunteer opportunities and registration, visit 500Festival.com/volunteer.
Lilly grants
Lilly Endowment approved $54.7 million in grants to 13 Indianapolis-based organizations Jan. 8. The organizations focus on helping youth strengthen their long-term financial stability.
The grant amounts — which range from $1 million to $7.5 million — vary based on the annual operating budgets and the number of people each organization serves, among other things.
“We hope that the sustainability grants will build resiliency so that these organizations can better weather unexpected and adverse funding changes,” said Ronni Kloth, the Endowment’s vice president for community development.
Organizations receiving grants include 100 Black Men of Indianapolis, Child Advocates, Community Alliance for the Far Eastside and the Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis (BGCI).
“A gift of this magnitude will help ensure the long-term sustainability of our programs and service so the kids who need us most have a safe place to learn, play and grow for years to come,” said Maggie Lewis, CEO of BGCI.
Winter assistance fund
United Way of Central Indiana will offer a Winter Assistance Fund, which provides utility bill assistance to individuals and families who do not qualify for the state’s Low-Income Energy Assistance Program during the winter months.
“We continue to provide this service each year because supplying basic needs to our neighbors is the first step to helping them envision a life out of poverty,” said Mary Jones, community impact senior director at United Way.
Last year, United Way of Central Indiana raised more than $192,000 for the fund. Learn more or donate at uwci.org/waf.
