Gov. Eric Holcomb and public safety officials will have a news conference at 1:30 p.m. June 1 to discuss weekend protests in Indianapolis that sometimes turned violent and chaotic.
Protests started the evening of May 29 around the circle downtown and turned destructive late into the night, with many stores damaged and looted.
Protests continued May 30, when two people died in shootings downtown, according to police.
Mayor Joe Hogsett implemented a county-wide curfew May 31. Many people still showed up downtown, and police used tear gas and other chemicals to disperse the crowd.
Most people appeared to have left downtown by about 8:30 p.m., a half hour after curfew.
Click here to watch a livestream of the governor's press conference, or watch below.
