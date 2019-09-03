An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who punched a Shortridge High School student has been placed on administrative leave. The IMPD Internal Affairs Unit is conducting an internal investigation of the incident, which happened Aug. 29 outside of the school and was caught on video.
In a statement, IMPD said officers were called to the school to assist Indianapolis Public Schools Police in a “large fight.” IPS Police had a male student in custody, and IMPD officers assisted with a parent during the lockdown.
The video shows an IMPD officer yelling at a woman to leave the property as he and another officer approached her.
The second officer is heard yelling, “You want to go to jail? You want to go to jail? Let’s go!”
An IPS student stepped in his way, and that’s when the officer punched the student, knocking him down on the pavement. IMPD has not identified the officer.
“We are fully engaged in and investigating this matter, while taking every step at the building level and from central office to ensure the safety and well-being of our students,” IPS said in a statement.
