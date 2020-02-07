Belinda Drake withdrew her campaign for the Indiana House of Representatives in District 89 and has filed to run instead for the Senate in District 32.
Drake, a Democrat, filed to run for the Senate seat Feb. 4.
One of the reasons Drake decided to run for the Senate instead is because of the additional time those lawmakers have to push for their agenda. Lawmakers in the House hold their seat for two years, but those in the Senate get four.
“I think at the end of the day, it’s just about our communities having that representation and that voice in the General Assembly,” she said in an interview. “I’m the person that’s gonna do that and get it done.”
Drake’s campaign platform is LIFE*, which stands for legalizing and decriminalizing marijuana, improving gun regulation, fair and inclusive policies, equitable education, and environmental justice.
Other Democrats filed to run for the District 32 seat, but all eventually disbanded, so Drake will run unopposed in the May 5 primary.
Republican Aaron Freeman is the incumbent. He is in his first term.
Drake began her run for the Indiana Legislature following an unsuccessful campaign to run as an independent candidate for a seat on the city-county council. She didn’t get enough signatures to make the ballot.
Drake had to run as an independent because the local Democratic Party did not allow her to run as a Democrat because she hadn’t voted in a primary, which is partly how county parties verify affiliation.
Contact staff writer Tyler Fenwick at 317-762-7853. Follow him on Twitter @Ty_Fenwick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.