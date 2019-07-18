The National Urban League Annual Conference will return to Indianapolis after 25 years July 24-27 at the Indiana Convention Center.
Founded in 1910, National Urban League (NUL) is a nonpartisan civil rights organization that works to eliminate racial discrimination. Currently, the National Urban League has 90 affiliates serving 300 communities. The NUL specifically focuses on education, health care, housing, jobs and justice.
This yearly conference will include debates, discussions and speeches on pertinent issues and how they affect African Americans. The event is expected to attract around 20,000.
The Indianapolis Urban League will host the conference. This chapter of the National Urban League was founded in 1965 as an interracial, community based civil rights organization. Located at the Sam H. Jones Center, 777 Indiana Ave., the Indianapolis Urban League assists minorities to achieve social and economic mobility.
Former Mayor of New Orleans and current National Urban League President Marc Morial believes NUL plays a critical role in the lives of African Americans. He has enjoyed leading affiliates across the nation.
“We are a difference maker in the lives of millions of people,” Morial said.
The four-day event will begin with Morial’s opening keynote and will conclude three days later with National Urban League’s Community and Family Day.
There will be several summits and conference throughout the events that will tackle issues such as social inequality, racial profiling, health care disparities and affordable housing.
Multiple presidential candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, will speak at the event. According to Morial, candidates will discuss how they will employ themselves as a leader of America.
Whether you are a young professional fresh out of college, a student pursuing a master’s degree or have a doctorate degree, the national conference will push you to grow individually and professionally.
Several thousand visitors are expected at the National Urban League Experience and Expo, a three-day showcase with over 100 exhibitors. This expo will include a health and wellness zone, volunteer zone and Community and Family Day.
In addition, TechConnect is a two-day summit that will explore culture, entertainment and technology. Participants can learn entrepreneurial skills at the Small Business Matters Entrepreneurship Summit.
Over 3,000 job seekers are expected at the career and networking fair that will include professional development workshops, hiring companies and governmental agencies, resume preparation and career coaching.
One does not have to be part of the professional world to reap the benefits of the conference. The Annual Youth Leadership Summit is a five-day summit that gives young students tangible skills, through accessing national leaders and presenters.
The Young Professionals L.E.A.D. Summit is expecting 350-500 professionals ages 21-40. The summit will focus on millennial professional leadership and development training.
Morial believes the various programs for young people proves how multigenerational NUL is.
Speakers at the event include actress Debbie Allen, PMM Agency CEO Kimberly A. Blackwell and “CBS This Morning: Saturday” co-host Michelle Miller.
Morial encourages everyone to come out, have fun and grow individually and professionally.
“We are a purpose with a party,” he said.
Contact newsroom intern Jaclyn Ferguson at 317-924-5143.
