Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Executive Order 20-33 June 30, which will extend the prohibition on evictions, foreclosures, and the disconnection of utility services in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The prohibitions evictions from rental properties and the prohibition of filing foreclosures are both extended through July 31, and renters, homeowners, lending institutions and landlords are “encouraged” to establish payment plans to avoid evictions and foreclosures from happening after July 31.
Utilities regulated by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, as well as non-regulated utility companies, are required to follow the order, which prohibits service disconnections through August 14.
Furthermore, beginning July 13 at 9 a.m., Hoosiers struggling to pay rent due to COVID-19 may be eligible for rental assistance through the Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program. Applications can be found at IndianaHousingNow.org.
The order extends the temporary licensing of medical professionals who retired or became inactive in the last five years, medical professions who hold licenses and other states, and certain medical students and graduates to practice for an additional 30 days. These professionals must register with the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency via www.in.gov/pla. This allows them to assist in screenings, telemedicine and other procedures to help keep regularly licensed medical professionals on the frontline.
