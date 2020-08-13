A new rideshare program could be coming to Indianapolis, thanks to entrepreneur Sam Smith.
When Smith, an Indianapolis native, founded Smith’s Enterprises and Global Network two decades ago, his goal was to help those in need. Smith wanted to bring the rideshare service TRYP to Indianapolis before the COVID-19 pandemic began, as it would help individuals and nonprofits. Now, with economic troubles looming for many, Smith says it’s more important than ever.
“Everyone needs money right now,” Smith said. “This is an easy way to make some money and help people in the process.”
Smith said TRYP would be a competitor to larger rideshare companies, such as Uber and Lyft, and would help provide potential drivers and nonprofits with a source of extra income.
TRYP, which is currently only available in a few cities around the country, has a monthly fee of $39. However, if drivers refer three or more drivers, they no longer have to pay the fee and they earn 100% of the ride fare, according to the company’s mission statement.
“My main goal is empowering people, and giving people the opportunity to work,” Smith said. “I believe in giving people a hand up, not a handout.”
Nonprofit organizations can also take advantage of the service, and Smith said he wants TRYP to help bring the community together by connecting individuals in need with nonprofits. TRYP isn’t only a rideshare service; the company is expanding to help with grocery delivery and helping people get to and from job interviews. Smith said he specifically wants to help Hoosiers who have fallen on hard times, as well as veterans and military families.
Smith describes helping people as his duty as a Christian.
“Basically, as Christians, we should help feed the hungry and provide different things for people,” Smith said. “I have this opportunity, and I feel obligated to help. TRYP can help pastors, get people to churches, and help businesses and the community work together.”
To bring TRYP to Indianapolis, Smith needs at least 3,000 drivers signed up.
“This opportunity is available to those that can see the vision,” Smith said. “This is a ground floor opportunity.”
Contact staff writer Breanna Cooper at 317-762-7848. Follow her on Twitter @BreannaNCooper.
Want to drive?
For more information on how to sign up to drive for TRYP, contact Sam Smith at 317-253-7158.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.