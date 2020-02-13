L-R: Raimeka Graham, president, and Jeannine McMillan, vice president and program chairman of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Chi Chi Omega Chapter stand, with the 2019 Positive Educated Achievers Reaching Leadership and Sisterhood or P.E.A.R.L.S. Club next to the Haughville Community Library Food Box that Chi Chi Omega Chapter sponsors as a service project for the program.