Less than 24 hours after Indiana Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers shot and killed 21-year-old Sean Reed, IMPD officers were involved in the fatal shooting of an unidentified robbery suspect.
In the early hours of May 7, IMPD officers were called to a burglary-in-progress at 2200 Woodglen Drive in Dogwood Glen apartments. As four IMPD officers approached the apartment, they were fired at by a male who stood outside of the apartment with a rifle, according to an IMPD press release. All four officers returned fire, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officer was injured during the incident.
Investigators from the Critical Incident Response Team and a deputy prosecutor from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office are leading the criminal investigation into the shooting. IMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit is conducting a separate investigation to ensure compliance with departmental policy, according to the release.
This story is ongoing and will be updated when new information develops.
