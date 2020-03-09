The NCAA Big 10 Men's College Tournament needs volunteers to work March 11-15 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
No experience is required. A free meal is provided during your shift. Multiple shifts available from 8 a.m. to midnight. Parking reimbursement available upon request. Email impactieinc@gmail.com for more information, or complete the online application form.
