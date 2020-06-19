State Farm Companies Foundation awarded Communities In Schools of Indiana $29,750 to provide students with what they need to achieve, in and outside of school.
“When we look at the landscape of the communities we serve, most of which have been hit hardest by the pandemic, we know that our current students and so many more need the services of CIS to not only level the playing field for them but also empower out students to reach higher in life,” said In Schools of Indiana Executive Director Darlene Vaughn. “The contribution from State Farm makes an investment to remove barriers facing today’s most vulnerable children while building stronger, healthier and more economically stable communities in these trying times.”
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, In Schools of Indiana has been working with students to connect them and their families with basic needs resources and services within the community, as well as providing academic tutoring. The group currently serves over 13,000 students throughout the state.
