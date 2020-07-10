The Indianapolis Recorder announced a new partnership with International Marketplace Coalition (IMC) to share resources and serve as an example of a growing diversity network in the community.
The partnership includes helping launch The Global Village at IMC, supporting the growth of minority businesses and showcasing global arts and culture.
“The ethnic pride, focus on inclusivity, and dedication to the community that the Recorder and IMC demonstrate make our partnership logical and necessary,” Recorder President and CEO Robert Shegog said in a press release.
IMC has more than 900 businesses in its coalition. Mary Clark, founder and executive director of IMC, started the organization in 2005 as a way to embrace the cultural diversity on the city’s west side.
The partnership “will bridge cultural understanding and awareness for all communities that now call Indy home,” Clark said.
Berthran Ugeh, chair of the Global Village Initiative at IMC, said the partnership will make sure “the beautiful stories of resilience and innovation of this community are shared with the broader Indianapolis community.”
