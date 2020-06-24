The Madam Walker Legacy Center announced the launch of national programming on June 19 to celebrate Black heritage and tradition in the United States.
Among the programs is the Madam Walker Summer Institute, designed to honor the legacy of Madam C.J. Walker, and "#DaddyDoDay," the latter a virtual hair contest.
The Madam Walker Summer Institute, along with program partners such as NASA and Arts for Learning Indiana, is a free program running three days a week from July 7 to July 30 for children ages 6 through 14.
To learn more about the programming, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.