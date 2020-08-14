Are you a Black, Indigenous or person of color (BIPOC) who gave birth during the COVID-19 pandemic?
A team of researchers at IUPUI are looking for women who are willing to share their birth stories for a study that includes a two-hour online group interview and 10-minute questionnaire.
Participants must be 18 or older, speak and read English, identify as BIPOC and have experienced a viable birth since the enactment of a stay-at-home order or your city or state's equivalent response to COVID-19.
Women will receive a $50 electronic gift card to a national retailer for participation.
For more information and to verify your eligibility for the study, contact Jennifer Bute at jjbute@iupui.edu.
