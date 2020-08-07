African American artists are invited to submit entries for a "Unity, Diversity and Growth" mural that will be painted on the Indianapolis Recorder's building.
The mural, which is part of a Recorder partnership with International Marketplace Coalition, will honor the Recorder's 125-year history of serving Indianapolis.
A panel will select one qualified artist, who will receive $1,500 for their work. All materials will be provided.
The submission deadline is Aug. 14. Contact Maria Manalang (MManalang@IMCoalition.org) for more information.
