The family of Dreasjon Reed now has the autopsy report nearly three months after he was killed by Indianapolis police.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the report to the family at 11 a.m. Aug. 5 after the Marion County Superior Court authorized its release. That’s the same time the family and their attorneys scheduled a press conference outside of the coroner’s office.
Demetree Wynn, Reed’s mother, walked into the office and viewed the report before stepping outside. She had to be consoled before addressing media.
“I can’t breathe,” she said. “My heart hurts.”
Everything coming from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the city is a “complete fabrication,” Wynn said. Her comments were brief, and she directed questions to the family’s attorneys, Fatima Johnson and Swaray Conteh.
Johnson reiterated they don’t believe Reed pointed a gun or shot at Dejoure Mercer, the officer who killed Reed. Police have said Reed shot at Mercer during a foot chase and that Mercer returned fire.
Johnson said they will review the autopsy report with their own experts and consult Rosemary Khoury, the special prosecutor appointed to the case, before deciding whether to release it to the public.
“I don’t think there’s gonna be anything in here that we did not already know,” she said.
