Dreasjon Reed’s mother and father spoke to media and community members May 12 in a grassy area by the Michigan Road library, near where Reed was killed in a police shooting six days earlier.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor spoke publicly with Reed’s father, Jamie Reed, and sister May 7, but this was the first time Reed’s mother, Demetree Wynn, had spoken publicly.
“This is still crazy to me,” Jamie said at a podium a few feet in front of a makeshift memorial for Reed. “I just can’t picture why this happened. It just hurts so bad. I’m just kinda really tired of thinking about it.”
Wynn called her son a “lovable, silly child” who, at 21 years old, was still growing into a man.
“If you knew my son, you loved my son,” she said.
Swaray Conteh and Fatima Johnson, attorneys from The Law Office of Fatima Johnson who are representing the family, said they have filed a notice for the city to preserve evidence from the case but aren’t ready yet to go to court.
“We are not in a rush,” said Conteh, the lead attorney. “We’re going to take our time and gather all information that we can.”
The attorneys said they are seeking answers about Reed’s death, which was captured on Facebook Live and almost immediately drew a large crowd to the scene at 62nd Street and Michigan Road.
That’s in addition to the ongoing investigation by IMPD, which is being overseen by federal law enforcement at the request of Mayor Joe Hogsett.
“I know what everyone probably wants me to say and wants to hear is that we trust the police,” Johnson said in an interview after the press conference, “and it’s just not something we can say at this point.”
Speaking to the crowd, Johnson said they have a right to demand answers about what happened to Reed.
“We are resilient people,” she said, “but resilience has its limits. We are strong people, but strength has its limits. We go through this again and again and again. Wash, rinse, repeat.”
Many who gathered at the press conference had signs demanding justice for Reed. One group of people wore red T-shirts that said “Justice for Dreasjon,” and Wynn told them as she left the podium to not wear the shirts anymore.
“Take him off those T-shirts,” she said. “He is not a T-shirt. If you’re gonna do anything, say his name.”
Contact staff writer Tyler Fenwick at 317-762-7853. Follow him on Twitter @Ty_Fenwick.
