At 2:30 p.m. May 22, Gov. Eric Holcomb will provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19.
He will be joined by State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, Stephen Cox, the executive director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne and Luke Bosso, chief of staff for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
You can find more Recorder COVID-19 coverage here.
Watch:
