Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer Robert Lawson faces charges including battery and obstruction of justice following a criminal investigation of an incident where he punched a 17-year-old outside of Shortridge High School. Lawson is suspended without pay, and IMPD Chief Bryan Roach is recommending his termination to the merit board.
Along with battery and obstruction of justice, Lawson also faces charges of perjury, giving a false report and official misconduct. At least two videos showing the incident spread on social media. IMPD was responding to a fight at the school.
In documents prepared and signed by Lawson on Aug. 29, the date of the incident, Lawson said he struck the 17-year-old with an open palm and handcuffed him without using more force.
“These statements are believed to be false and contrary to video evidence which appears to show Officer Lawson striking the juvenile with a closed fist and continuing to use force including a knee strike to the juvenile’s abdomen or chest area,” the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release.
In a statement, Roach said IMPD holds itself to a “high standard” and will continue to review the incident.
“The women and men who serve our city remain focused on building trust with our neighbors and working together with the community to make Indianapolis a safer place for every resident,” Roach said.
Indianapolis Public Schools issued a statement from Superintendent Aleesia Johnson and the school board that said they are “supportive” of Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry.
“We will continue to monitor this situation as it is adjudicated,” the statement read. “We will also continue to work with everyone in our community to make sure that all of our children are provided a safe and secure learning environment.”
Contact staff writer Tyler Fenwick at 317-762-7853. Follow him on Twitter @Ty_Fenwick.
