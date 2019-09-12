It is with great pleasure that the leadership team of Progressive Baptist Church introduces its new senior pastor, Darian C. Bouie, M. Div.
Rev. Bouie is the son of the late Terrance Bouie and Sabrina Bouie. An avid golfer since the age of 5, Rev. Bouie showed great promise and aspired to be on the PGA Tour. However, God had other plans for his life. He attended public school in Miami during his formative years and transitioned to Monsignor Edward Pace, a National Blue Ribbon high school. Pastor Bouie excelled during his time at Pace and graduated with a 3.49 GPA.
Certain about where God was sending him, Rev. Bouie applied to only one college. God proved favorable and on March 23, 2006, Rev. Bouie was accepted as a student in the 2006 freshman class at Morehouse College where he studied religion. Thankfully, Pastor Bouie was able to integrate his athletic ability into his collegiate career. Bouie walked on and played for the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers golf team for four years. While on the Morehouse Tigers golf team, Pastor Bouie and his teammates celebrated three Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships and a National Minority Championship. On May 16, 2010, Rev. Bouie graduated from Morehouse College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Religion.
After graduation, Rev. Bouie began his Masters of Divinity at George W. Truett Theological Seminary at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. He spent two years in seminary at Baylor before transferring to the famed School of Theology at Virginia Union University. On May 7, 2016, he graduated with a Master of Divinity degree from the School of Theology at Virginia Union University.
Rev. Bouie began his ministerial journey at New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church under the leadership of Elder Kenneth A. Duke. Since then he has served several other congregations in leadership positions including youth and college pastor, assistant church administrator, executive minister and assistant to the pastor. All of these leadership roles prepared Rev. Bouie for his current position as senior pastor at Progressive Baptist Church in Indianapolis.
Aside from pastoring, Rev. Bouie is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Morehouse Alumni Association, STVU Alumni Association and the NAACP. He is a Level 1 certified coach for the First Tee program, a partnership among the LPGA, the Masters Tournament, the PGA of America, the PGA TOUR and the USGA, created to bring an affordable junior golf program to communities that did not have any, especially in economically disadvantaged areas.
Part of Pastor Bouie’s vision for Progressive is to create a powerful spiritual and transformational environment involving both members and the local community through religious training, formal and vocational education, financial empowerment, real estate investment and athletic training. Rev. Bouie has also fully embraced the technology era and firmly believes that coding, graphic design and web engineering are among the posts of continually expanding careers options. Although Pastor Bouie has always been an advocate for youth to attend college, he fully understands it’s not the only route to a successful life. Pastor Bouie’s connection with Eat Here Indy and Elite Gaming are prime examples of companies started by youthful innovators and Indianapolis natives. Pastor Bouie recognizes that the needs of the community are diverse and the remedy isn’t singular. He believes that exposure opens both doors and eyes.
Further, recognizing that a chasm exists between those who are of means and those with little to no resources, Pastor Bouie believes that bridging the divide for the least, lost and left out to have access to opportunities doesn’t happen accidentally, rather it’s accomplished intentionally one day at a time. Rev. Bouie is committed to Progressive Baptist Church and invested in saving souls and improving the quality of life for all citizens in his new hometown, Indianapolis.
Rev. Bouie’s family is now blended. His mother Sabrina Bouie-Floyd is remarried to Gregory Floyd, and along with his sister, Bria Bouie, the family celebrates the addition of Gregory Floyd’s two daughters and a granddaughter. Most significant, Rev. Bouie was recently married to Tyfany Bouie, M.Ed., who currently serves as associate director of operations for KIPP Indianapolis. Together they are an awesome and dynamic couple. The Progressive Church family is excited to begin its new chapter as a spiritual powerhouse and community leader in Indianapolis under the capable leadership of Rev. Darian C. Bouie.
The Progressive Baptist Church Leadership Team
Sherry Session, M. Div.
Deborah Prather Rhodes
Marya E. Jones
