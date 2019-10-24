At 4 p.m. Nov.10, the Nur-Allah Islamic Center will present our 27th annual Parents Appreciation Banquet at the Sterrett Center, 8900 E. Otis Ave. (one block north of 56th Street and Post Road).
This is a time to honor all parents rather Muslim, Christian, Jewish or of another faith tradition. The sacred role of parenting must be assured by all in our society. It is one of the major cornerstones that upholds our spiritual and social life.
The main speaker is Imam Dr. Bashir Ali. He serves as the Midwest Section Convener and National Convener of Imams in association with the Community of Imam W. Deen Mohammed. He is the resident Imam and president of the Muslim Education and Community Association in Peoria, Illinois.
The guest speaker is Indianapolis’ own, Dr. Sean Huddleston, the president of Martin University. Huddleston’s entire career in higher education has been focused on leading institutional efforts that create conditions of success for nontraditional students and those who have been historically underrepresented and underserved.
This event promises to be a warm and fun-filled evening in which the honorable role of parent will be uplifted, cherished and venerated. We encourage you to join us at this annual event that unites us across racial, religious and generational lines.
Allah says in His Holy Qur’an, sura (chapter) 17: ayat (verse) 23 “Thy Lord hath decreed that ye worship none but Him, and that ye be kind to parents. Whether one or both of them attain old age in thy life, say not to them a word of contempt, nor repel them, but address them in terms of honour.” The sacred text of the Bible speaks highly of parents in Exodus 20:12, “Honour thy father and thy mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee.
Prophet Muhammed, prayers and peace be upon him, always exalted the role of parenting. On one of many occasions the Prophet spoke highly of parenting. Once when asked by his companion Abdullah “Which deed is loved most by Allah?” He replied, “To offer prayers at their early (very first) stated times.” Abdullah asked, “What is the next (in goodness)?” The Prophet said, “To be good and dutiful to one’s parents.”
Muslim American leader Imam W. Deen Mohammed, the son of Elijah Muhammad, believes that this concept of honoring parents should be a nation-wide celebration. In 2005 he said, “This is a wonderful occasion that I wish we could have in the whole of the United States. If not an event like this, if it was just 60 seconds to recognize parents, it would help our families throughout these United States.”
We pray that you, our readers, can join us at our 27th annual Parents Appreciation Banquet. For ticket information please visit our website at www.nurallah.org, or call 317-753-3754 or 317-251-9796.
We welcome your questions and comments. Please submit them to Al-Islam in America, c/o Imam Mikal Saahir, Nur-Allah Islamic Center, 2040 E. 46th St., Indianapolis, IN, 46205, or email nurallah-ic@juno.com.
Michael “Mikal” Saahir is the resident Imam of Nur-Allah Islamic Center. He can be reached at nur-allah@att.net or at 317 753-3754.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.