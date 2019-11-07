“Without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him.” Hebrews 11:6
Everything in life starts with a seed. Whatever we see manifested in the world and in our life today began as a seed. And, every seed that is planted must be received by faith. When we sow a seed, put it in God’s hands then watch God graciously and mercifully send the miracle that we need based on our faith. No matter how small our faith seems to be, God will meet the needs and solve problems that appear as impossible mountains in our lives.
And when it comes to sowing seeds by faith, there are three key principles that everyone needs to keep in mind:
1. RECOGNIZE that God is your source. God will use many different things to supply our needs — such as jobs, doctors, friends and even family. God alone is our source and cannot fail.
2. GIVE FIRST so that it may be given back to you. “The measure we give, the measure we will receive.” God gives to us in the deepest sense of the word. We too should give — not only in our finances, but give in love, time, patience, forgiveness and prayer — or whatever we have.
3. EXPECT A MIRACLE! The moment we ask God for something, and the moment we do our part, start believing God for the answer — it’s on the way. Go ahead and expect your miracle, recognize it, and then reach out to take it when it comes.
For it is through our relationship with God — we are who we are — and what we are — through his son, Jesus Christ. He is a model of service, of healing and of commitment for growth in the body of Christ. We all are called to sow seeds by faith because this is what Jesus did in His lifetime. A church that is not sowing seeds by faith is a dead church. So our commitment should be to help grow the body of faith.
There was a woman who was well known among her circle. She was known for her simple faith and her great calmness in the midst of many trials. Another woman, living at a distance, hearing of her, said, "I must go and see that woman and learn the secret of her calm, happy life."
She went and approaching the woman said, "Are you the woman with the great faith?" "No," the woman quickly answered, "I am not the woman with the great faith, but I am the woman — with a little faith — in a great God."
If we have just a little faith, know that our “faith is the substance of things hoped for, and the evidence of things not seen.” Thank God for a little bit of faith. No wonder the Bible tells us “without faith — we cannot please God!” So start sowing seeds by faith today.
Rev. Marion J. Miller is senior pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville. Contact her at 812-283-3747 or wesley1201@sbcglobal.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.