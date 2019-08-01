Scripture: Mark 2:1-5
When Jesus entered Capernaum again, the people heard that he had come home. They gathered in such large numbers that there was no room left, not even outside the door, and he preached the word to them. Some men came, bringing to him a paralyzed man, carried by four of them. Since they could not get him to Jesus because of the crowd, they made an opening in the roof above Jesus by digging through it and then lowered the mat the man was lying on. When Jesus saw their faith, he said to the paralyzed man, “Son, your sins are forgiven.”
Many people do not have the “whatever it takes” mentality. It is the kind of mentality that means — exactly what it sounds like. It means that you will do “whatever it takes” to get the job done. Sometimes you might need to go through extreme measures; and at other times — it’s not really necessary. So the question becomes, how far are you willing to go — to get the job done?
That’s certainly the kind of attitude missing in today’s society. Too many of us have lost that fighting spirit — when it comes to the hard battles of life. So whatever it takes begs the questions:
• Are you willing to do whatever it takes to fix your marriage and become the husband or wife that you know you need to be? Or, will you quit after just saying you tried your best?
• Are you willing to do whatever it takes to get out of debt — even if that means cutting out some of the comforts you have gotten used to?
• Are you willing to do whatever it takes to live pure in the midst of a very impure world?
Living a pure life is not easy; when we are faced with a lot of temptations, especially when we are trying to live a spiritual life. But, will you lie down and quit or will you stand up and fight?
That’s certainly what those four men did to help the paralyzed man in Mark’s Gospel. His nerves on one side were afflicted, but they were able to stand up and fight to get the man — to see Jesus.
When they desperately sought means to bring him to see Jesus, but couldn’t because of those who were in their way, they decided to dig down through the roof and lowered the bed where the paralyzed man could lay right in front of Jesus. When Jesus saw this He was so impressed by their fight and faith. Jesus said to the paralyzed man, “My child, all of your sins are forgiven.”
Too often we “feel bad” about our situations or sins and wish they would go away. But when it comes down to it, we must be willing to do “whatever it takes” just like those four men. We must make the tough decisions and then stand up and fight. Will you step out on faith to do “whatever it takes?”
Rev. Marion J. Miller is senior pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville. Contact her at 812-283-3747 or wesley1201@sbcglobal.net.
