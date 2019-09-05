It’s never easy in life when a sudden change is thrust upon us.
We try to understand the need for such, but quite often we fight it rather than accept it. “Forget about embracing it,” we say, as we would prefer the option of second-guessing or even questioning the circumstances that occurred, that necessitate the change.
Well here’s a bulletin for you loyal Colts fans: Andrew Luck is gone, and he’s not coming back. Sure you can complain (rightfully so) about him waiting so long to make the announcement just before the start of the regular season, and you can also moan about the fact that the Colts organization (and not the public relations staff) wasn’t exactly what you might term transparent or even forthcoming with information regarding the health of their franchise quarterback these past three seasons. I get all that and agree with you 100%. Unlike myself, you pay good money to watch them play, so a little honesty about the situation certainly would’ve been in order, but that train has left the station as well, so take a step back and think it over.
That’s simply my perspective, but I’d also like to add I feel the cupboard is hardly bare, as the Colts have a very talented, young (and healthy) quarterback that is capable of stepping up and playing at a high level. Yes, I’m speaking of one Jacoby Jajuan Brissett, who has now been officially designated as “The Man” and not simply the replacement for Andrew Luck. Tell me something Colts fans, what’s not to like about No. 7? He’s right at 6-foot-4 and that height provides a solid frame for his 230 pounds. He’s athletic, mobile and has a strong arm. What more can you ask for, right? Well, he also served a year under some guys named Belichick and Brady in New England, and tasted playoff success when the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl. Working as an understudy was to be his designated role here in Indianapolis, but that all changed due to Luck’s shoulder injury, and Brissett was thrown to the wolves, and with a condensed playbook. And, taking snaps behind a rather lethargic offensive line, he soldiered through a 4-12 season, which clearly was not his fault. Luck would return the following season, allowing Brissett to learn even more about the full offensive scheme as he continued to develop working alongside Luck, who recently spoke about Brissett’s unlimited potential and his strong work ethic.
So with all that said, why spend time lamenting the loss of Andrew Luck (who when healthy was a superb talent), when you can get on the Brissett Express and ride into the future? Clearly the pressure is on this young man, as the spotlight is white-hot. Then again, why can’t he be the next big thing and the third in a succession of great signal callers for the Indianapolis Colts? I cannot think of one legit reason, and while I’m certain my email inbox will fill up shortly after hitting the send button for this column, I’ll take it a step further and predict the guy will exceed all reasonable expectations this season.
The question is, are you willing to be patient over the long haul with this gifted athlete and be realistic about the support he will need? Can you look at this roster in a manner fair to Brissett and realize he doesn’t block or make tackles? So he’s not Johnny Unitas as we speak, (millennials, quickly, Google that name) right out of the gate. Let him be Jacoby Brissett and spread his wings to fly. You just might like a quarterback who can throw on the run and make something out of nothing when a play is busted or someone fails to block for him. No, I’m not the president of his fan club, but I have seen enough of him to say I like his chances of doing just fine.
Join me, if you will, on a trip to “realityville” and let us see what unfolds. You just might like the results if you look at things objectively, and with some patience. Brissett is your guy now, and if he takes off, just enjoy it. You won’t hear me say “I told you so.”
Extra Point: The Colts must agree with me (imagine that) as they recently gave Brissett a three-year contract extension that will pay him a minimum of $20 million. What a way to boost the confidence of your starter. This also gives him a deal more in line with other starting quarterbacks in the National Football League.
The Colts open their regular season this Sunday (Sept. 8) when they travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers at 4 p.m. You can watch the game on CBS, or if you are like me, you can tune in to the Colts radio network and listen to the play-by-play with Matt Taylor, who does a remarkable job every game calling all the action.
Danny Bridges, who feels Jacoby Brissett is indeed the prototype quarterback for the NFL today, can be reached at 317-370-8447 or at bridgeshd@aol.com.
