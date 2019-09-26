The Colts’ slot cornerback Kenny Moore II made headlines in June, but it wasn’t because of a great play on the field. Instead, a story of Moore’s actions off the field around Thanksgiving 2017 went viral.
Max Dickson was walking his dog, Chica, when the dog saw a squirrel and bolted across Indiana Avenue. A car hit Chica, leaving her lying in the street and barely moving. Dickson raced into the street to recover his dog. On his way home from an event at Lucas Oil Stadium, Moore saw the incident occur and offered to take Dickson and Chica to a veterinarian. Dickson, who didn’t know Moore played for the Colts, accepted the offer.
“It was scary,” Moore said. “It is something I don’t see every day, but I was glad that I stopped.”
Moore drove the dog and owner to a vet and stayed with Dickson while Chica was in surgery. She had a broken pelvis. Over the next six months Chica made a full recovery and Moore and Dickson became friends. Moore invited Dickson to a game, and the two stay in touch.
Not many people knew about the incident until Dickson’s father recounted the incident in a blog post in June. Local and national publications such as the Indy Star and The Washington Post picked up the story. The incident demonstrates Moore’s character. Despite his time commitments being a football player, Moore regularly dedicates time to causes and has a reputation of being charitable.
Moore credits his moral compass to his upbringing. His mother worked different jobs at places such as Walmart to provide for her seven children. He didn’t have much of a relationship with his father, who seemed to come and go as he pleased, leaving the job of raising him and his six sisters to his mother. Moore cites his mother’s work ethic as an inspiration.
“It’s just how I was raised,” Moore said. “My mom taught me to do unto others.”
Moore not only runs a free football camp in his hometown of Valdosta, Georgia, for children ages 8 to 14, but he also lends his time and celebrity to neighborhood festivals. However, his favorite activity is speaking with children to help motivate and inspire them. He spoke to youth at the juvenile detention center in Indianapolis. He said telling the facility’s youth they are more than their background and helping them realize their potential was a rewarding experience.
“These kids are told that they are the worst … but it was good to hang out with the kids to tell them they that they could accomplish anything they set out to do,” Moore said.
On the field Moore shows the same amount of dedication. Joining the Colts in 2017, Moore stands at 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs 190 pounds, making him slightly smaller than the average NFL cornerback, but he has still managed to have an impressive early career. Last season Moore had 77 tackles, 11 passes defended, three interceptions and 1 1/2 sacks. Sports Illustrated writer Andy Benoit said he is “one of football’s hardest-hitting corners” and “perhaps football’s best slot corner in 2018.”
Moore’s performance seems to have impressed the Colts. Before this season, the Colts gave Moore a four-year extension through 2023 worth $33.3 million, making Moore the highest paid slot cornerback in the NFL.
Who says nice guys finish last?
Contact staff writer Ben Lashar at 317-762-7848. Follow him on Twitter @BenjaminLashar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.