The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) will close parts of five streets in dense commercial areas in an effort to accommodate more pedestrian traffic and expanded outdoor seating at restaurants.
Closures are as follows:
Massachusetts Avenue — From its intersection with College Avenue to its intersection with New York and Delaware streets. Cross traffic will be maintained on Alabama, New Jersey and East streets running north to south, and on Vermont, Michigan and North streets running east to west.
Detour: Northeast-bound traffic on Massachusetts Avenue will detour eastbound on New York Street, then northbound on College Avenue before rejoining the route. Southwest-bound traffic on Massachusetts Avenue will detour westbound on St. Clair Street, then southwest on Ft. Wayne Avenue, then southbound on Pennsylvania Street, then eastbound on New York Street before rejoining the route.
Georgia Street — From Pennsylvania to Illinois streets. Cross traffic will be maintained on Meridian Street.
Illinois Street — From Georgia to Market streets. Cross traffic will be maintained on Washington and Maryland streets.
Detour: Northbound traffic on Illinois Street will detour eastbound on South Street, then northbound on Delaware Street, then westbound on Ohio Street before rejoining the route. Alternatively, northbound traffic may detour westbound on South Street, then northbound bound on Missouri Street which becomes West Street, then eastbound on Ohio Street until rejoining the route.
Broad Ripple Avenue — From College Avenue to Monon Trail. Cross traffic will be maintained on Guilford and Winthrop avenues.
Detour: Eastbound traffic traveling around the Broad Ripple Avenue closure will detour southbound on College Avenue, then eastbound on Kessler Boulevard E. Drive, then northbound on Keystone Avenue, then westbound on Broad Ripple Avenue before rejoining the route. Westbound traffic on Broad Ripple Avenue will detour east to Keystone Avenue, then southbound on Keystone Avenue, then westbound on Kessler Boulevard E. Drive, then northbound on College Avenue before rejoining the route.
Monument Circle — Southeast and southwest quadrants (south of Market Street). Eastbound Market Street will be restricted just east of Illinois Street on the west spoke of Monument Circle. Meridian Street between Monument Circle and Washington Street will only be open to local traffic.
DPW Director Dan Parker said streets will be closed by May 22, which is when Marion County restaurants are allowed to open with outdoor seating only. Roads will remain closed until at least July 4.
Parking meters along the closed street segments will be suspended throughout the closure.
Along with creating more space for pedestrians, Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a recent press conference the city will fast-track the temporary permitting process for restaurants that want to expand or create outdoor seating.
Restaurants that already have outdoor seating and don’t plan to expand the space don’t need to apply for a temporary outdoor seating permit.
Visit indy.gov/dineout to learn more.
