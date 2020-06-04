The Marion County Superior Court appointed Rosemary Khoury as special prosecutor in the investigation of the fatal police shooting of Dreasjon Reed, the court announced June 4.
Khoury, who is Black, is a deputy prosecutor in Madison County.
Family members and community activists have been critical of city government because of how long it took to appoint a special prosecutor.
• Related: 'They couldn't fix his face': Dreasjon Reed's mother, attorneys give update
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears made the request May 8, two days after Reed was shot and killed following a police chase.
