Mayor Joe Hogsett has asked federal law enforcement to monitor Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigations into two fatal police shootings.
In a statement, Hogsett said he has reached out to the United States Attorney's Office and Federal Bureau of Investigations.
"While I continue to have confidence in Chief Randal Taylor and IMPD’s ability to carry out fair and thorough investigations, it is clear to me that more must be done to provide community confidence in the outcome of those processes," Hogsett said.
In a separate statement, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said he has filed a motion requesting a special prosecutor for the police shooting of 21-year-old Dreasjon Reed, who was killed May 6 following a police chase.
"We believe it is important that an independent prosecutor enter the process now to ensure that they can provide an outside review throughout the investigation," Mears said.
The second fatal police shooting happened in the early morning hours of May 7.
IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said during a briefing that it appeared to be an ambush on police because the 911 call that took police to the residence appeared to come from the shooter's phone.
The shooter, identified by coroners as 19-year-old McHale Rose, opened fire on police shortly after they arrived. Four officers returned fire, killing him on the scene.
Taylor said it wasn't clear if it was related to Reed's death just hours before.
