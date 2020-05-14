The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was caught on camera making fun of Dreasjon "Sean" Reed has been suspended and reassigned to a new unit, a police spokesperson confirmed.
Shortly after the fatal police shooting of Reed — which he captured on Facebook Live on May 6 — the officer can be heard saying: "I think it's going to be a closed casket, homie."
IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said the day after the shooting that the officer was not there when shots were fired and that the comment was "unacceptable."
Reed died following a police chase that ended on foot near the intersection of Michigan Road and 62nd Street.
Thousands watched his livestream, along with rebroadcasted versions, and almost immediately gathered at the scene for a night of protest.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and will be overseen by federal law enforcement.
The family's attorneys said they are seeking their own independent answers to what exactly happened.
Police said Reed had a gun and fired it at the officer, a claim often met with criticism.
